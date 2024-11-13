Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as European Powers Push Iran Resolution

European powers, notably France, Britain, and Germany, are urging a new resolution at the U.N. atomic watchdog's board to press Iran over poor nuclear cooperation. This aims to force Tehran back into negotiations for new nuclear activity restrictions, amidst existing tensions with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In a bid to increase pressure on Iran over its nuclear program, European countries are advocating for a new resolution at the U.N. atomic watchdog's board meeting next week. This move comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to return, raising the stakes in international negotiations.

Such diplomatic efforts are expected to heighten tensions with Tehran, which has historically responded to criticism by intensifying its nuclear activities and limiting access to top IAEA inspectors. The resolution seeks to compel Iran into negotiations, offering sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear restrictions, less comprehensive than those stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Diplomats highlight the need for a detailed IAEA report on Iran's nuclear activities, focusing on unresolved issues such as unexplained uranium traces. The U.S., though not leading the resolution, is anticipated to support it, as European powers aim for negotiations before the 2015 deal's scheduled end next October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

