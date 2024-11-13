Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Thwart Russian Assault Near Kupiansk

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a multi-wave attack by Russian troops near Kupiansk. The General Staff of Ukraine reported the destruction of Russian armored vehicles and a significant portion of enemy personnel. Russian forces used approximately 15 pieces of equipment in the assault.

Updated: 13-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted an aggressive offensive by Russian troops on Wednesday near Kupiansk, a city in northeastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Russian forces launched an attack in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of military equipment.

In a strategically executed defense, Ukrainian defenders managed to halt the enemy's advance, dismantling all armored vehicles used in the assault and significantly reducing their personnel strength.

The developments signal a crucial victory for Ukrainian forces as tensions continue to escalate in the region, showcasing their ability to effectively counter Russian aggression.

