Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted an aggressive offensive by Russian troops on Wednesday near Kupiansk, a city in northeastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Russian forces launched an attack in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of military equipment.

In a strategically executed defense, Ukrainian defenders managed to halt the enemy's advance, dismantling all armored vehicles used in the assault and significantly reducing their personnel strength.

The developments signal a crucial victory for Ukrainian forces as tensions continue to escalate in the region, showcasing their ability to effectively counter Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)