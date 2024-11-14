Left Menu

Ukrainian Troops Thwart Russian Siege near Kupiansk

Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted a Russian attempt to break through defenses near Kupiansk. The Russian assault involved four waves and multiple armored vehicles, but was repelled by decisive actions from Ukrainian defenders. Some Russians wore Ukrainian military uniforms, raising war crime concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:23 IST
Ukrainian Troops Thwart Russian Siege near Kupiansk

In a significant defensive win, Ukrainian forces on Wednesday repelled a Russian attempt to breach the northeastern city of Kupiansk, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The report, published on Facebook, detailed a Russian attack executed in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of military equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped the invading forces, destroying all enemy armored vehicles and significantly diminishing their personnel.

The report also accused some Russian soldiers of wearing uniforms resembling those of the Ukrainian military, a maneuver it deemed a war crime. Kupiansk, located east of Kharkiv, was initially captured by Russian forces in early 2022 but recaptured by Ukrainian troops later that year. Russian activity in the area has persisted in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024