Ukrainian Troops Thwart Russian Siege near Kupiansk

In a significant defensive win, Ukrainian forces on Wednesday repelled a Russian attempt to breach the northeastern city of Kupiansk, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The report, published on Facebook, detailed a Russian attack executed in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of military equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped the invading forces, destroying all enemy armored vehicles and significantly diminishing their personnel.

The report also accused some Russian soldiers of wearing uniforms resembling those of the Ukrainian military, a maneuver it deemed a war crime. Kupiansk, located east of Kharkiv, was initially captured by Russian forces in early 2022 but recaptured by Ukrainian troops later that year. Russian activity in the area has persisted in recent months.

