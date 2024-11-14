Cybercrime Underground: The Bank Account Laundering Ring Busted

In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, Surat police have apprehended four gang members for allegedly facilitating 623 bank accounts used by cybercrooks across India and abroad. These accounts were instrumental in transferring more than Rs 111 crore, sourced from various cyber frauds.

The police, during a recent raid in Surat's Mota Varachha area, captured three suspects actively engaged in the illicit transfer of funds deposited by cyber fraud victims. Another member was detained at Mumbai airport while attempting to fly to Dubai. Their operations reportedly extend to Dubai and China, implicating a broader network of cybercriminals.

Recovered items included 28 mobile phones, 198 bank passbooks, and numerous debit cards, reflecting the scope of their activities. Preliminary investigations suggest involvement with numerous cyber fraudsters, linking them to 200 FIRs nationwide. The operation continues to seek remaining suspects, shedding light on the complex web of cybercriminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)