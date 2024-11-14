Left Menu

Philippine Stance on South China Sea Sovereignty

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has expressed disagreement with China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, emphasizing his country's stance on the contested waters. This follows the Philippines' protest against Beijing's baseline assertions at a disputed shoal.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has openly opposed China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. His statement comes amid his nation's ongoing protest concerning Beijing's demarcation of baselines at a disputed shoal.

On Thursday, Marcos reiterated his country's unwavering stance, following the summoning of China's ambassador to address the contentious issue. The Philippines is firm on its position that contradicts China's declared territorial waters.

This diplomatic tension highlights the ongoing disputes over sovereignty in the resource-rich South China Sea, with both countries standing firm on their claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

