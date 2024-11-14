Left Menu

Suicide Bomber's Premature Blast in Pakistan

A suicide bomber prematurely detonated an explosive in northwest Pakistan's Charsadda district, killing only himself. The blast occurred on a deserted road, with no other casualties. Officials continue to investigate the target of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban frequently carry out such attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated an explosive device prematurely on a deserted road in northwest Pakistan's Charsadda district on Thursday, resulting in his own death but causing no other casualties, according to authorities.

Local police official Masood Khan reported that the blast occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an area often targeted by the Pakistani Taliban and other insurgent groups aiming at security forces.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the bomb was strapped to the bomber's body or his vehicle. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, frequently engage in suicide bombings in this province and have grown more assertive since the Taliban gained control in Afghanistan in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

