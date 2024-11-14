Left Menu

AFSPA Reimposed: Navigating the Turbulent Landscape of Manipur

The Indian government has reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in Manipur due to ongoing ethnic violence. The decision follows the recent seizure of arms in the violence-prone regions, amid protests by school and college students demanding peace and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Newdelhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:36 IST
AFSPA Reimposed: Navigating the Turbulent Landscape of Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has reinstated the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, citing a 'continuous volatile situation' sparked by ongoing ethnic clashes. Areas impacted include Jiribam, where recent violence has erupted despite previously being untouched by conflict.

The Central government's decision on Thursday coincided with police announcements of significant arms seizures in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Confiscated items included mortars, rifles, and pistols, emphasizing concerns over escalating violence in the region.

Amidst these tensions, hundreds of students protested across Imphal Valley, forming human chains and calling for peace following the alleged abduction of civilians. Their demands for action highlight the community's plea for resolution as over 200 have died and many remain displaced by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024