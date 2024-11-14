AFSPA Reimposed: Navigating the Turbulent Landscape of Manipur

The Indian government has reinstated the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, citing a 'continuous volatile situation' sparked by ongoing ethnic clashes. Areas impacted include Jiribam, where recent violence has erupted despite previously being untouched by conflict.

The Central government's decision on Thursday coincided with police announcements of significant arms seizures in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Confiscated items included mortars, rifles, and pistols, emphasizing concerns over escalating violence in the region.

Amidst these tensions, hundreds of students protested across Imphal Valley, forming human chains and calling for peace following the alleged abduction of civilians. Their demands for action highlight the community's plea for resolution as over 200 have died and many remain displaced by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)