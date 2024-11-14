Israel Inches Toward Peace Accord with Hezbollah
Israel is approaching an agreement with Hezbollah to cease hostilities, but remains firm on its right to act in Lebanon if the deal is breached. The ongoing concern is preventing Hezbollah from establishing bases near the Israeli border, potentially threatening local communities. Energy Minister Eli Cohen emphasizes this position.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has made significant progress toward a peace arrangement with Hezbollah, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen. In a recent interview with Reuters, Cohen stated that the country is closer to such a deal than at any time since the war's inception.
However, a critical issue remains unresolved: Israel's insistence on maintaining operational freedom if Hezbollah re-enters areas that could threaten Israeli safety. Cohen stressed that Israel would respond firmly to any attempts by Hezbollah to build strongholds near the Israeli border.
The security cabinet's resolve reflects Israel's heightened vigilance against potential threats, marking a strategic stance in the ongoing conflict with the Lebanese militant group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-US Strategic Partnership Strengthens with Key Security Talks
Prime Minister Modi Asserts India's Unwavering Stance on Border Security
Security Downgrade of Odisha's Ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sparks Discussion
Modi's Diwali Tribute to Soldiers: A Promise of Unyielding Security
China's Electronic Displays: A National Security Dilemma