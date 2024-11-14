Left Menu

Israel Inches Toward Peace Accord with Hezbollah

Israel is approaching an agreement with Hezbollah to cease hostilities, but remains firm on its right to act in Lebanon if the deal is breached. The ongoing concern is preventing Hezbollah from establishing bases near the Israeli border, potentially threatening local communities. Energy Minister Eli Cohen emphasizes this position.

Israel has made significant progress toward a peace arrangement with Hezbollah, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen. In a recent interview with Reuters, Cohen stated that the country is closer to such a deal than at any time since the war's inception.

However, a critical issue remains unresolved: Israel's insistence on maintaining operational freedom if Hezbollah re-enters areas that could threaten Israeli safety. Cohen stressed that Israel would respond firmly to any attempts by Hezbollah to build strongholds near the Israeli border.

The security cabinet's resolve reflects Israel's heightened vigilance against potential threats, marking a strategic stance in the ongoing conflict with the Lebanese militant group.

