Swift Fire Response Averts Tragedy at Kursoo Rajbagh School
A fire erupted at Muslim Public School in Kursoo Rajbagh, swiftly controlled by the Fire and Emergency Services. No casualties occurred as students and staff were evacuated safely. The second-floor blaze partially damaged the building, with investigation underway to determine the cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:37 IST
A fire broke out in a school building in the Rajbah area on Thursday, officials confirmed, causing no casualties.
The incident occurred around noon on the second floor of Muslim Public School in Kursoo Rajbagh during class hours, necessitating the deployment of ten fire tenders.
All students and staff were evacuated without injury. The fire, partially damaging the three-storey structure, was swiftly controlled by the Fire and Emergency Services with police and CRPF support, while an investigation into the cause is ongoing.
