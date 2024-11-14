Pak-China Alliance Stands Firm Amid Security Challenges
Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to securing Chinese nationals and projects within its borders, despite recent violent incidents targeting Chinese workers. The Foreign Office rebuffs reports suggesting China's push for joint security, emphasizing cooperative dialogue. Both nations maintain a strong strategic partnership rooted in mutual respect and collaboration.
On Thursday, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects within its borders, amid a series of attacks targeting Chinese citizens. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch firmly rejected reports that China was pressuring for joint security measures.
These comments follow a recent incident on November 5, where two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi. Baloch highlighted the robust dialogue between Pakistan and China, emphasizing their strategic partnership and cooperation in counterterrorism, while urging Afghan authorities to curb terrorism.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has seen significant investment, with thousands of Chinese personnel engaged in projects across the country. The November attack was the third incident in Karachi this year involving foreign nationals, pointing to ongoing security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
