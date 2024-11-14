Cyprus Trains Ukrainians in Life-Saving Demining Skills

In a concerted effort to tackle the deadly remnants of war, Cyprus is training Ukrainians in the art of demining at a National Guard camp, where the perils of landmines continue to afflict vast areas of their home country.

According to analysts, Ukraine remains one of the most landmine-affected countries, primarily due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. The United Nations reports a staggering 399 fatalities and 915 injuries related to landmines and munition since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, with significant economic ramifications due to unusable agricultural land.

Cyprus has offered its facilities and expertise as part of the EU's Military Assistance Mission, driven by its own experiences with landmine issues since Turkey's invasion in 1974. Ukrainian trainees, avoiding media interaction for safety reasons, are engaged in meticulous practical exercises to prepare for ordnance disposal upon their return.

