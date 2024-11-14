Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Release of Abducted Women and Children in Manipur

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee's women's wing has demanded the immediate release of six individuals, including women and children, abducted in Manipur. They urge government intervention, warning of public mistrust and potential ethnic tensions. Failure to act could challenge the state's moral authority and commitment to peace.

Updated: 14-11-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The women's wing of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee has issued an urgent plea for the immediate release of six abducted persons, including women and children, from Manipur's Jiribam. The group is calling for swift government intervention.

In their statement, Meitei women leaders emphasized the need for high-level government action, suggesting that any harm to the abductees might imply government apathy or complicity in ethnic violence.

They warned that the government's inaction could erode public trust and imply a failure to maintain moral authority and peace in Manipur, urging direct involvement from the home minister and prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

