CBI Court's Verdict: Justice Served in 17-Year-Old Forgery Case

A protracted legal battle concluded with a significant judgment as a special CBI court in Ahmedabad sentenced a former general manager of Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation Limited, BS Suryaprakash, to three years' imprisonment for forgery, which caused the public sector enterprise a loss of Rs 32 crore.

The court verdict, arriving after prolonged deliberations, further imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on Suryaprakash. Additionally, Suresh Gadhecha, then director of Aaryavart Impex Pvt. Ltd., was sentenced to two years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had leveled charges in 2007, pointing to fraudulent actions by Suryaprakash and Gadhecha in March and April 2006, leading to undue gains through forgery and conspiracy, detailed in their 2009 chargesheet.

