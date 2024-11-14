Major Drug Busts in Uttarakhand: Two Arrested with Smack and Hashish

Uttarakhand authorities have apprehended two alleged drug traffickers, seizing illegal narcotics valued over Rs 90 lakh. Officials reported the incidents on Thursday, following successful operations by local law enforcement.

The Anti Narcotics Task Force, part of the state's Special Task Force, conducted a raid on Wednesday night in Dehradun's Patel Nagar, arresting Talib Khan, suspected of interstate drug trafficking. Khan was found with 261 grams of smack, carrying a market value of Rs 80 lakh. Investigations revealed Khan's links to a local supplier, Nazim, from whom he intended to sell these banned substances.

In a separate incident, police detained 22-year-old Sahil Nehra near the Reetha Sahib Gurdwara in Champawat on the same night, confiscating 11 kg of hashish valued at Rs 11 lakh. Authorities are currently searching for Nehra's accomplice, who managed to escape capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)