Volatile Manipur: AFSPA Reimposed Amid Ethnic Clashes
The Indian government reinstated the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of Manipur due to escalating ethnic violence. This move grants armed forces broad powers in 'disturbed' areas, sparking protests from local communities. A spate of violence, protests, and clashes with insurgent groups underscores tense regional conditions.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has reinstated the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in Manipur, including the troubled Jiribam, citing ongoing ethnic violence as a reason for the decision. This comes as the area witnesses an uptick in violence involving armed groups.
The reimposition order coincides with a fresh seizure of arms and ammunition by police during operations in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. A variety of weapons were confiscated, including a .303 rifle and locally made cannons, highlighting ongoing tensions.
Protests erupted in response to the reimposition, with students forming human chains to demand the release of abducted civilians. The move has rekindled debates about AFSPA's impact and its controversial provisions in India's northeastern states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
