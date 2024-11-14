Karnataka Cabinet Reopens Mining Scandal Investigations

The Karnataka cabinet has taken a decisive step against mining malpractice by instructing the Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to register cases against ten mining firms alleged to have violated regulations. This decision was announced by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, following a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

In a further move to tackle unresolved mining scandals, the cabinet resolved to reopen investigations into six separate cases that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) previously declined to pursue. The refusal was due to the lack of permission from the Department of Personnel and Training, according to Patil.

Drawing parallels to the notorious Belekeri case - where significant quantities of iron ore were allegedly stolen and smuggled during the 2009-10 period under BJP governance - the cabinet emphasized transparency and accountability. The Chief Secretary has been tasked with compiling detailed reports for the next meeting.

