Tragedy Strikes Over Motorcycle Parking Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Shankar Vihar as a man was killed and his son left critically injured during a knife attack sparked by a disagreement over motorcycle parking, according to local authorities.

Following the gruesome altercation, police have arrested two suspects, identified as Zakir and his son Shakir. Investigators are using manual tracking and CCTV footage to locate additional suspects in the case.

The brawl culminated in the death of Nanhey Malik, with his son Salman fighting for his life. Efforts to find the remaining attackers continue as raids are conducted to bring them to justice.

