Tragedy Strikes Over Motorcycle Parking Dispute

A fatal knife attack over motorcycle parking outside a residence in Shankar Vihar resulted in the death of one man and critical injuries to his son. Two suspects have been arrested, while police continue to search for others involved. Investigations are ongoing with CCTV footage being examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Shankar Vihar as a man was killed and his son left critically injured during a knife attack sparked by a disagreement over motorcycle parking, according to local authorities.

Following the gruesome altercation, police have arrested two suspects, identified as Zakir and his son Shakir. Investigators are using manual tracking and CCTV footage to locate additional suspects in the case.

The brawl culminated in the death of Nanhey Malik, with his son Salman fighting for his life. Efforts to find the remaining attackers continue as raids are conducted to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

