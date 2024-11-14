Left Menu

Bareilly Region's Massive Crackdown on History-Sheeters

A large-scale night-time operation in Bareilly targeted history-sheeters, leading to 271 arrests. The campaign, spanning four districts, aimed to reinforce police control and ensure peace. Inspector General Rakesh Singh highlighted its unprecedented scale in the region, verifying thousands and updating records.

Bareilly | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:10 IST
  India
  • India

Bareilly witnessed an unprecedented large-scale nighttime crackdown on individuals with criminal histories, spanning all four districts in the region. Led by Inspector General Rakesh Singh, the campaign resulted in the verification of 4,701 individuals and the arrest of 271. Singh emphasized the campaign's unmatched scale in the region.

The districts involved in the initiative include Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur. In Bareilly alone, 1,967 individuals were checked, leading to 88 arrests, while 1,601 were reported as maintaining a 'peaceful' lifestyle.

The campaign aims to strengthen police control over criminal elements and ensure regional peace. Singh confirmed that 110 individuals found deceased will have their records closed, marking the operation as a significant step toward maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

