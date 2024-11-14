A team of French military instructors, known as 'Champagne,' is concluding an operation to train a substantial new brigade of Ukrainian troops. This brigade is poised to make a significant impact in Ukraine's defense against Russian incursion.

The return of the 'Anne of Kyiv' brigade to Ukraine follows diligent training over two months in France. Russian forces, bolstered by North Korean troops, continue their assault on Ukraine's eastern regions.

The French brigade, equipped with French-supplied tanks and artillery, is believed to be crucial to the upcoming battlefronts. Preparing these 4,500 soldiers involved intensive exercises, enhancing their combat readiness ahead of their deployment back home.

