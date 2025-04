On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the failure of Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region. According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces have been driven from their last hold in the region.

Russia confirmed the involvement of North Korean soldiers in these operations, acknowledging their role in expelling Ukrainian troops. Kyiv, however, contests these claims, asserting continued activity in Kursk and Belgorod regions.

This development is part of broader international efforts, spurred by the Trump administration, to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Despite these attempts, Russia's growing military alliance with North Korea highlights the geopolitical complexities surrounding this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)