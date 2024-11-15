U.S. Approves $160 Million F-16 Support to Greece

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a substantial $160 million deal to provide follow-on support for F-16 fighter jet engines destined for Greece. The announcement came from the Pentagon on Thursday, reflecting a commitment to strengthening the defense capabilities of a key NATO ally.

General Electric will serve as the principal contractor for this significant transaction, a move that has been anticipated as part of the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Greece in defense-related matters. The sale highlights the strategic importance of maintaining and upgrading military assets across allied nations.

This development underscores the close collaborations in defense technology and support between Greece and the United States, further cementing their cooperative stance on regional and global security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)