MetLife's Sanctions Settlement: A Historic Compliance Move
MetLife's American Life Insurance Co has settled with the U.S. Treasury for $178,421 over 2,300 violations of sanctions against Iran, primarily involving insurance provided to UAE entities controlled by Iran. Despite the infractions, they were considered non-egregious and self-disclosed.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced that American Life Insurance Co, a unit of New York-based MetLife, agreed to pay a settlement of $178,421 over potential civil liability for more than 2,300 apparent violations of sanctions against Iran.
The infractions related to insurance policies offered to United Arab Emirates-based entities, owned or controlled by the Iranian government, as detailed by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
While the violations were considered voluntarily disclosed and non-egregious, they underline the comprehensive U.S. sanctions that restrict nearly all trade with Iran, reflecting the prolonged tensions between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MetLife
- settlement
- Iran
- sanctions
- UAE
- OFAC
- Treasury
- violations
- insurance
- tensions
ALSO READ
UAE Enters IAEA's Safety Standards Commission: A Milestone for Global Nuclear Safety
Strengthened Media Collaboration Between UAE and Saudi Arabia to Pave New Path for Growth
Union Fortress 10: A Spectacle of UAE Military Might in Al Ain
UAE Launches 'Subsidised Bread' Campaign to Combat Gaza's Bread Shortage
UAE Secures Historic Seat on IEC Board, Becoming First Arab Nation Elected