Tragic Highway Accident Claims Constable's Life
A police constable, Mukesh Kaswan, was killed and another officer was injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. An unidentified car struck their bike while they were on duty. Locals alerted the police, and both officers were taken to the hospital, where Kaswan was declared dead.
A police constable was killed and another injured in a tragic incident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police reported Friday.
The deceased, Mukesh Kaswan, aged 36, was on duty when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike Thursday night, according to Harmada Station House Officer Bharat Mehar.
Local witnesses at the scene alerted authorities, and the victims were immediately transported to a private hospital. Dr. Kaswan was pronounced dead, while Jeetram, 32, is currently receiving medical treatment.
