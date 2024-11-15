Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Constable's Life

A police constable, Mukesh Kaswan, was killed and another officer was injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. An unidentified car struck their bike while they were on duty. Locals alerted the police, and both officers were taken to the hospital, where Kaswan was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:41 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Constable's Life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was killed and another injured in a tragic incident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police reported Friday.

The deceased, Mukesh Kaswan, aged 36, was on duty when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike Thursday night, according to Harmada Station House Officer Bharat Mehar.

Local witnesses at the scene alerted authorities, and the victims were immediately transported to a private hospital. Dr. Kaswan was pronounced dead, while Jeetram, 32, is currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024