Underage Tragedy: Calls for Ban on Teen Driving Surge in Kashmir
A tragic accident in Kashmir claimed the lives of two teenage boys, sparking widespread calls to ban underage driving. The incident sparked grief and renewed demands for stricter road safety measures. Political leaders and public appealed for traffic law enforcement and parental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching accident in Kashmir, two teenage boys lost their lives when their car hit a stationary truck, bringing the issue of underage driving to the forefront. The fatal crash, which occurred on the Tengpora-Srinagar highway, has led to an outpouring of grief and calls for urgent action.
Political figures, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have expressed their sorrow and called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. Abdullah's emotional message resonated with many, highlighting the need for enhanced road safety awareness and a ban on underage driving.
In a united plea, public figures and social media users emphasized the importance of parental responsibility in preventing such tragedies. With increasing traffic violations, the demand for a collaborative effort involving parents, schools, and traffic authorities grows stronger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
