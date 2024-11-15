Conflict Escalates: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Beirut Amid Diplomatic Moves

A powerful Israeli airstrike flattened a building near Tayouneh junction in Beirut on Friday, signaling a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hezbollah-controlled areas. This strike forms part of a series of intensified attacks targeting the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

The escalation aligns with U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire. The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal, initiated by Washington, marking a significant push towards halting hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire are in a critical phase. While Israeli forces claim strategic victories, including high-profile Hezbollah casualties, the conflict has displaced over a million people in Lebanon and claimed thousands of lives, underscoring the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)