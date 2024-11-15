Left Menu

Conflict Escalates: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Beirut Amid Diplomatic Moves

An Israeli airstrike near a busy Beirut junction is part of increased bombardments on Hezbollah areas. Recent strikes coincide with U.S. diplomatic efforts for a truce. Both Israeli and Hezbollah forces have suffered casualties. Humanitarian crises and ceasefire talks emerge as conflict reaches a critical phase.

Updated: 15-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:46 IST
A powerful Israeli airstrike flattened a building near Tayouneh junction in Beirut on Friday, signaling a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hezbollah-controlled areas. This strike forms part of a series of intensified attacks targeting the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

The escalation aligns with U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire. The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal, initiated by Washington, marking a significant push towards halting hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire are in a critical phase. While Israeli forces claim strategic victories, including high-profile Hezbollah casualties, the conflict has displaced over a million people in Lebanon and claimed thousands of lives, underscoring the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution.

