Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Damascus

Israeli forces launched a targeted assault on Damascus's Mazzeh suburb, Syrian state news SANA confirmed. The attack follows a series of deadly strikes claimed by Israel as hits against militant targets within the Syrian capital.

Reports of explosions near Damascus emerged Friday, with SANA announcing, "Israeli aggression targets Mazzeh area," while providing no details. The attack locations have housed Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards leaders, leading many residents to flee after recent deadly strikes. Palestinian faction leaders, including those from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have also used Mazzeh buildings.

Fifteen fatalities were reported from Israeli strikes on Mazzeh and Qudsaya, as per state media. Previous and increased Israeli raids on Iran-linked targets in Syria align with escalating regional tensions after the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. The Israeli military confirmed strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border transit routes, allegedly moving arms to Hezbollah.

