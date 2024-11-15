Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Damascus

Israel targeted Mazzeh in Damascus, a day after deadly strikes on militant locations. The attacks have caused significant casualties and come amid rising tensions following Hamas' attack on Israel. Key figures from Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards resided in the targeted areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:04 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Damascus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces launched a targeted assault on Damascus's Mazzeh suburb, Syrian state news SANA confirmed. The attack follows a series of deadly strikes claimed by Israel as hits against militant targets within the Syrian capital.

Reports of explosions near Damascus emerged Friday, with SANA announcing, "Israeli aggression targets Mazzeh area," while providing no details. The attack locations have housed Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards leaders, leading many residents to flee after recent deadly strikes. Palestinian faction leaders, including those from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have also used Mazzeh buildings.

Fifteen fatalities were reported from Israeli strikes on Mazzeh and Qudsaya, as per state media. Previous and increased Israeli raids on Iran-linked targets in Syria align with escalating regional tensions after the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. The Israeli military confirmed strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border transit routes, allegedly moving arms to Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024