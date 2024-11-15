Left Menu

NIA Charges Key Suspect in Pan-India Arms Trafficking Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Solomona and others for involvement in illegal arms trafficking across India. Solomona, from Mizoram, faces accusations related to the supply and procurement of prohibited arms to Manipur, aiding violent activities, and participating in a criminal syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:40 IST
NIA Charges Key Suspect in Pan-India Arms Trafficking Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged a prime suspect involved in a widespread arms trafficking network supplying illegal weapons to Manipur and other Indian states, according to a statement released on Friday.

The charges were placed against Solomona, also known by aliases Hminga and Lalmithanga, from Mizoram, in the NIA special court on Thursday, as detailed in the agency's official announcement.

The investigation, which began with a case lodged against Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma, and associates last December, uncovered a conspiracy involving Mizoram-based entities trafficking arms, ammunition, and explosives from Myanmar to Manipur, with the intent to incite violence and discord among different groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024