NIA Charges Key Suspect in Pan-India Arms Trafficking Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged a prime suspect involved in a widespread arms trafficking network supplying illegal weapons to Manipur and other Indian states, according to a statement released on Friday.

The charges were placed against Solomona, also known by aliases Hminga and Lalmithanga, from Mizoram, in the NIA special court on Thursday, as detailed in the agency's official announcement.

The investigation, which began with a case lodged against Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma, and associates last December, uncovered a conspiracy involving Mizoram-based entities trafficking arms, ammunition, and explosives from Myanmar to Manipur, with the intent to incite violence and discord among different groups.

