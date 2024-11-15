NIA Charges Key Suspect in Pan-India Arms Trafficking Case
The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Solomona and others for involvement in illegal arms trafficking across India. Solomona, from Mizoram, faces accusations related to the supply and procurement of prohibited arms to Manipur, aiding violent activities, and participating in a criminal syndicate.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged a prime suspect involved in a widespread arms trafficking network supplying illegal weapons to Manipur and other Indian states, according to a statement released on Friday.
The charges were placed against Solomona, also known by aliases Hminga and Lalmithanga, from Mizoram, in the NIA special court on Thursday, as detailed in the agency's official announcement.
The investigation, which began with a case lodged against Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma, and associates last December, uncovered a conspiracy involving Mizoram-based entities trafficking arms, ammunition, and explosives from Myanmar to Manipur, with the intent to incite violence and discord among different groups.
