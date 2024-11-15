Cracking Down on Radical Networks: A Tale of Two Cases in South Asia
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheets six individuals for radicalising youth in Tamil Nadu to support Hizb-ut-Tahrir's (HuT) aim of establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India. Separately, a Bangladeshi national receives a five-year sentence for his role in a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh plot.
The National Investigation Agency has filed chargesheets against six individuals allegedly involved in radicalising youths in Tamil Nadu for Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). According to an official statement, their efforts were aimed at establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India.
The accused, including Dr. Hameed Hussain and Ahmad Mansoor, reportedly led recruitment drives among Muslim communities. They also maintained links with Pakistan-based HuT members and spread divisive propaganda concerning Kashmir.
In a separate development, Rabiul Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was sentenced to five years by a special court in Kolkata for his involvement in a terror plot orchestrated by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. The case, initially registered by West Bengal Police, was taken over by NIA in 2021.
