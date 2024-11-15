Left Menu

Cracking Down on Radical Networks: A Tale of Two Cases in South Asia

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheets six individuals for radicalising youth in Tamil Nadu to support Hizb-ut-Tahrir's (HuT) aim of establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India. Separately, a Bangladeshi national receives a five-year sentence for his role in a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:49 IST
Cracking Down on Radical Networks: A Tale of Two Cases in South Asia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has filed chargesheets against six individuals allegedly involved in radicalising youths in Tamil Nadu for Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). According to an official statement, their efforts were aimed at establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India.

The accused, including Dr. Hameed Hussain and Ahmad Mansoor, reportedly led recruitment drives among Muslim communities. They also maintained links with Pakistan-based HuT members and spread divisive propaganda concerning Kashmir.

In a separate development, Rabiul Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was sentenced to five years by a special court in Kolkata for his involvement in a terror plot orchestrated by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. The case, initially registered by West Bengal Police, was taken over by NIA in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024