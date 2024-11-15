Late-Night Gunfire Sparks Probe in Outer Delhi

In response to alarming reports of gunfire, police in Delhi's Mundka area have launched a detailed investigation.

In the midnight hours of Wednesday, a PCR call alerted authorities to unidentified individuals allegedly engaging in open firing, a spokesperson for the police confirmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers retrieved two empty shells and questioned witnesses, who appeared to be intoxicated, hindering their ability to provide detailed information. Forensic teams have since examined the site, and CCTV footage is being scrutinized to track the suspects' movements. A case has been filed, marking the commencement of further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)