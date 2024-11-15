Assault Attempt on Patna AIIMS Doctor Sparks Outrage

Police have officially filed a case against three unidentified individuals for allegedly attempting to molest a doctor affiliated with Patna AIIMS. The incident reportedly took place in the Phulwari Sharif area during the early hours of Friday.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Phulwari Sharif-1, Sushil Kumar, informed reporters that the unfortunate event occurred while the female doctor was en route to the hospital on her scooter. She alleged that the trio on a motorcycle engaged in an unwarranted confrontation and tried to molest her.

A formal complaint by the doctor has led to the registration of a case, according to the SDPO. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to aid in identifying and capturing the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)