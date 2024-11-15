Left Menu

Assault Attempt on Patna AIIMS Doctor Sparks Outrage

Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals who allegedly attempted to molest a doctor from Patna AIIMS. The incident occurred in the Phulwari Sharif area as the doctor was commuting to work. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:42 IST
Assault Attempt on Patna AIIMS Doctor Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have officially filed a case against three unidentified individuals for allegedly attempting to molest a doctor affiliated with Patna AIIMS. The incident reportedly took place in the Phulwari Sharif area during the early hours of Friday.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Phulwari Sharif-1, Sushil Kumar, informed reporters that the unfortunate event occurred while the female doctor was en route to the hospital on her scooter. She alleged that the trio on a motorcycle engaged in an unwarranted confrontation and tried to molest her.

A formal complaint by the doctor has led to the registration of a case, according to the SDPO. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to aid in identifying and capturing the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024