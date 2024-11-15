Assault Attempt on Patna AIIMS Doctor Sparks Outrage
Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals who allegedly attempted to molest a doctor from Patna AIIMS. The incident occurred in the Phulwari Sharif area as the doctor was commuting to work. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
- Country:
- India
Police have officially filed a case against three unidentified individuals for allegedly attempting to molest a doctor affiliated with Patna AIIMS. The incident reportedly took place in the Phulwari Sharif area during the early hours of Friday.
The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Phulwari Sharif-1, Sushil Kumar, informed reporters that the unfortunate event occurred while the female doctor was en route to the hospital on her scooter. She alleged that the trio on a motorcycle engaged in an unwarranted confrontation and tried to molest her.
A formal complaint by the doctor has led to the registration of a case, according to the SDPO. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to aid in identifying and capturing the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- AIIMS
- assault
- doctor
- Phulwari Sharif
- police
- CCTV
- case
- molestation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Bias in Maharashtra Police Ahead of Elections
Kolkata Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers During Festivities
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Emphasizes Peace Amidst Rising Tensions
Telangana Police Crackdown: Rajasthan Native Arrested With MDMA Stash