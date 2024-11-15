Notorious Drug Trafficker Gautam Mondal Captured in Major NCB Operation
Gautam Mondal, a notorious international drug trafficker with a history of gold smuggling, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Kolkata. Known for smuggling gold and CBCS to Bangladesh, Mondal's capture is a key blow to his organized crime syndicate, as the agency works to dismantle his operations.
In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Gautam Mondal, a 'hardcore' international drug trafficker, from West Bengal. Known for gold smuggling, Mondal's arrest took place on November 13 in Kolkata, marking a crucial step in curbing illicit trafficking.
Mondal, described as a prime offender under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has been involved in smuggling Codeine-based cough syrups to Bangladesh. His strategy includes operating in layers and changing his henchmen to evade law enforcement detection, according to NCB officials.
This arrest deals a significant blow to Mondal's trafficking network, as the NCB intensifies its efforts to dismantle his organized crime syndicate. An ongoing investigation aims to apprehend his associates and halt the damaging impact of his illegal operations on both sides of the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
