Justice Shrivastava's Call at COP29: Enhancing Judicial Role in Environmental Safeguards
Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, addressed a panel during COP29 in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the judiciary's role in implementing environmental laws, urging collaboration between national and international legal systems to tackle climate change and protect forests. His speech reiterated India's commitment to environmental governance.
Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, played a prominent role in a judicial event at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a release. His participation underscored India's commitment to global environmental efforts.
During the panel on 'Role of the Judiciary in the Implementation of Forest Laws', Justice Shrivastava highlighted the judiciary's essential role in enforcing environmental laws. He emphasized the need for stringent forest protection, climate change mitigation, and pollution control measures.
Justice Shrivastava called for enhanced collaboration between national courts and international frameworks to address the complex challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. His remarks underlined the judiciary's pivotal function in ensuring governments and industries meet their environmental responsibilities.
