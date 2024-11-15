Left Menu

Croatia's Health Minister Dismissed Amid Corruption Allegations

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros was fired after his arrest for suspected corruption. Involving alleged bribery and money laundering, multiple investigations are underway by national and European authorities. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced the decision, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Croatia's Health Minister, Vili Beros, was dismissed following his arrest over corruption allegations, announced Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday.

According to Beros' lawyer, Laura Valkovic, her client denies any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the Croatian Health Ministry has refrained from commenting. The arrest follows a statement from Croatia's Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime (USKOK) confirming several arrests.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office revealed its investigation into Beros, along with eight others, for bribery, abuse of authority, and money laundering linked to medical contracts. Croatian State Attorney Ivan Turudic cited ongoing national inquiries parallel to the European probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

