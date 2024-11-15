Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions and Ceasefire Talks Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Iran expresses support for Lebanon's decisions in ceasefire discussions with Israel, as conflict escalates. The U.S. presents a ceasefire proposal to Lebanon's parliament, while both Iranian and Lebanese leaders emphasize the importance of U.N. Resolution 1701. Intense Israeli airstrikes in Beirut add urgency to the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran expressed its backing for any decisions made by Lebanon in ceasefire talks with Israel, according to a senior Iranian official on Friday. This support comes amid intensified conflict, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for several consecutive days, escalating international diplomatic efforts.

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has put forward a draft ceasefire proposal to Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliament speaker. Berri, supported by Hezbollah, met with senior Iranian official Ali Larijani. Despite suspicions of undermining the U.S. truce plan, Larijani assured that Iran seeks a peaceful resolution.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran since its inception, faces significant challenges from the Israeli offensive, which has led to civilian displacement and a humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic efforts focus on implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, a central element in achieving a sustainable ceasefire and stability in the region.

