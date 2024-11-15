Dead Man Sells SUV: Bizarre Fraud Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh

A bizarre and audacious fraud case has surfaced in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a conman used a deceased man's identity to acquire a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for an SUV. The fraudulent act led to the vehicle being sold to an unsuspecting buyer, local police reported on Friday.

The scheme involved the impersonation of Sunil Dubey, a resident of Surhurpur Jafti, Ghazipur district, who passed away on October 18, 2023. The issue came to light when Dubey's widow, Alka Dubey, lodged a complaint. Authorities immediately reacted by canceling the NOC and registering a fraud case against the impersonator.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials have advised Alka Dubey to re-register the vehicle in her name. Coordination with Ghazipur's ARTO led to a successful re-registration, and the vehicle's registration certificate is now in her possession, confirms RTO Enforcement Officer RN Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)