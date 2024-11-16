Left Menu

Trilateral Defence Summit: Australia, Japan, US Strengthen Military Ties

Defence ministers from Australia, Japan, and the United States are set to convene in Darwin to enhance military collaboration. The meeting will focus on exercises, technology, and industry cooperation. Previous discussions highlighted security concerns in the East China Sea amidst rising tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:01 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, the defence ministers of Australia, Japan, and the United States are gathering in Darwin for a pivotal meeting aimed at bolstering military cooperation. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the session scheduled for Sunday, marking the 14th trilateral discussion among these key allies.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes advancing cooperation in military exercises, operational strategies, technological enhancements, and the defence industry as a whole. This trilateral dialogue underscores ongoing efforts to consolidate ties amidst global security challenges, according to a statement from Marles' office.

Previous discussions in June, hosted in Singapore, underscored mutual concerns regarding the East China Sea's security landscape. The nations collectively voiced opposition to any destabilizing unilateral actions in the area, a sentiment pronounced following Japan's protest against China's military maneuvers in the disputed islands region.

