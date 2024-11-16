Trilateral Defence Summit: Australia, Japan, US Strengthen Military Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, the defence ministers of Australia, Japan, and the United States are gathering in Darwin for a pivotal meeting aimed at bolstering military cooperation. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the session scheduled for Sunday, marking the 14th trilateral discussion among these key allies.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes advancing cooperation in military exercises, operational strategies, technological enhancements, and the defence industry as a whole. This trilateral dialogue underscores ongoing efforts to consolidate ties amidst global security challenges, according to a statement from Marles' office.

Previous discussions in June, hosted in Singapore, underscored mutual concerns regarding the East China Sea's security landscape. The nations collectively voiced opposition to any destabilizing unilateral actions in the area, a sentiment pronounced following Japan's protest against China's military maneuvers in the disputed islands region.

(With inputs from agencies.)