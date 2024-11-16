Left Menu

Reforming Bureaucracy: Ramaswamy's Vision for Government Efficiency

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, alongside Elon Musk, plans significant cuts in U.S. federal government jobs. They aim to reform the bureaucracy and enhance government efficiency through the Department of Government Efficiency. Weekly updates will keep the public informed of their progress, as they target inefficiencies to foster innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:02 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to reform the federal government, entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, alongside Tesla's Elon Musk, has been appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. Together, they plan substantial reductions in federal jobs, signaling a massive reshaping of the United States' bureaucratic landscape.

Speaking at a Florida event, Ramaswamy expressed the urgency of eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies. 'We've been taught to believe we're a nation in decline, but with our efforts, we're poised for a new dawn in America,' he declared, promising a future where merit and hard work prevail.

In collaboration with Musk, Ramaswamy also announced weekly 'Dogecasts' to ensure transparency and accountability, aiming to restore a governance model resonant with the Founding Fathers' vision. Their initiative seeks to combat excessive regulation that hinders innovation, pinpointing significant agencies like the FDA and NRC as focal points for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

