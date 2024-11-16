Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: General Dwivedi's Pivotal Visit to Nepal

General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Nepal to enhance military and strategic relations. He will be honored with a prestigious rank and will engage in extensive discussions with Nepalese officials to advance defense collaboration, explore security concerns, and extend traditional ties such as the 'Surya Kiran' joint military exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:58 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Indian Army Chief, is set to embark on a four-day diplomatic visit to Nepal. The visit signifies an effort to fortify the robust defense and strategic connection between the neighboring nations.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will be awarded the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by President Ramchandra Paudel, a tradition reflecting the strong military relationship initiated in 1950. This accolade symbolizes the enduring military diplomacy between India and Nepal.

The visit underscores an effort to strengthen defense collaboration through joint military exercises, training programs, and discussions on regional security. General Dwivedi's agenda includes meeting with Nepalese military and political leadership to explore further collaboration on various fronts, including ongoing defense modernization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

