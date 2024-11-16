Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Children in Jhansi Medical College

A tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's children's ward in Jhansi claimed the lives of at least 10 children late Friday night, with 16 others sustaining serious injuries. The incident has prompted an outcry from the Congress, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for the negligence involved.

The fire, which broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, according to the District Magistrate. As families mourn the loss, political leaders have expressed their condolences and urged for actions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Citing this heartbreaking tragedy, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her solidarity to the affected families, emphasizing the need for a swift and just response. The focus now lies on ensuring safety measures are implemented to protect vulnerable patients in such critical care environments.

