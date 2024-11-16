Crackdown on Crime Ahead of Elections: History-Sheeters Externed and Arrests Made

In a preemptive move to ensure stability during the forthcoming state elections, police in Maharashtra's Latur city have taken firm action against two notorious criminals, according to an official report released Saturday.

The individuals, Ganesh Mahadev Mane (22) and Vishwajeet Abhimanyu Devkate (23), have been externed from the city for a year due to their involvement in crimes like damaging public property and instigating social unrest. This measure was enacted under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Additionally, police apprehended a 23-year-old suspect, Krishna Balaji Kadam, for alleged possession of a country-made pistol following a tip-off. He has been charged under the Arms Act.

