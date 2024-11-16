Crackdown on Crime Ahead of Elections: History-Sheeters Externed and Arrests Made
Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city have taken decisive action against criminal elements by externing two notorious offenders and arresting a man with an illegal firearm. These steps are part of efforts to maintain order and safety during upcoming state elections.
- Country:
- India
In a preemptive move to ensure stability during the forthcoming state elections, police in Maharashtra's Latur city have taken firm action against two notorious criminals, according to an official report released Saturday.
The individuals, Ganesh Mahadev Mane (22) and Vishwajeet Abhimanyu Devkate (23), have been externed from the city for a year due to their involvement in crimes like damaging public property and instigating social unrest. This measure was enacted under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.
Additionally, police apprehended a 23-year-old suspect, Krishna Balaji Kadam, for alleged possession of a country-made pistol following a tip-off. He has been charged under the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
