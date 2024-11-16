Left Menu

Election Cash Bust: Rs 5.55 Crore Seized in Thane

A static surveillance team of the Election Commission in Maharashtra's Thane district seized Rs 5.55 crore from a vehicle. The occupants could not provide valid documentation for the money, so the case was handed over to the Income Tax Department. This is part of increased vigilance before Maharashtra's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:56 IST
In a significant pre-election crackdown, Rs 5.55 crore in unaccounted cash was seized by a static surveillance team from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district. The operation took place in the Kalyan Rural assembly constituency, officials reported.

The vehicle was intercepted in the Shilphata area, where officials discovered the cash. Occupants of the vehicle failed to provide documentation for the money. Due to the amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the matter has been referred to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

As enforcement agencies step up efforts ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra elections, similar operations are increasingly common across the state. The focus is on preventing the movement of unaccounted money and other inducements.

