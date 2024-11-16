Election Cash Bust: Rs 5.55 Crore Seized in Thane

In a significant pre-election crackdown, Rs 5.55 crore in unaccounted cash was seized by a static surveillance team from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district. The operation took place in the Kalyan Rural assembly constituency, officials reported.

The vehicle was intercepted in the Shilphata area, where officials discovered the cash. Occupants of the vehicle failed to provide documentation for the money. Due to the amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the matter has been referred to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

As enforcement agencies step up efforts ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra elections, similar operations are increasingly common across the state. The focus is on preventing the movement of unaccounted money and other inducements.

(With inputs from agencies.)