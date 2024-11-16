Left Menu

Mizoram Call for Caution Amid Manipur Violence

The Mizoram government urges residents to exercise caution to avoid communal violence, following recent clashes in Manipur. Over 10 people have died in the neighboring region. Mizoram reassures safety for all, particularly Manipur's displaced individuals seeking refuge. Efforts to protect the state's migrant citizens are ongoing.

The Mizoram government has issued an advisory urging its residents to remain vigilant to prevent any communal violence in the state. This caution follows recent troubling incidents in neighboring Manipur, where more than 10 individuals have lost their lives in Manipur's Jiribam district.

According to a statement from the Mizoram Home Department, people are advised against undertaking any actions that could incite communal tensions within Mizoram. The government assures that measures are in place to protect the safety and security of outsiders, especially those from Manipur. Efforts also include protection plans for Mizos living outside the state.

The State administration expressed deep regret over the ongoing strife in Manipur and extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Mizoram urges both the central government and Manipur's authorities for prompt action to resolve the conflict. Currently, over 7,700 individuals from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram.

