Controversy Brews Over Alleged Feast by BJP MP Amid Bypolls

Samajwadi Party member of parliament, Virendra Singh, has formally accused Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinod Kumar Bind of organizing a community feast at his office, flouting the model code of conduct amid ongoing bypolls. Singh's complaint was submitted to the Election Commission on Saturday.

Reports surfaced about a supposed gathering on Thursday night where tensions flared among attendees reportedly upset with the meal's offerings. Bind, addressing the matter, refuted these claims, insisting the event never occurred.

Despite the assertions, Bind remains focused on his son's health issues, downplaying the allegations. Meanwhile, Singh criticized the lack of immediate action from authorities concerning his formal complaint, as the political scenario heats up ahead of the forthcoming November 20th bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)