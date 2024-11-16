Left Menu

Tragic Argument Over Mobile Phone Repair Leads to Teen's Death

A 14-year-old boy was tragically killed by his father during an argument over repairing a mobile phone. Frustrated by phone issues and conflicts over school attendance, the father violently attacked the boy, leading to multiple injuries and his death. The father has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:21 IST
Tragic Argument Over Mobile Phone Repair Leads to Teen's Death
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy's plea to repair his broken mobile phone tragically escalated into a deadly altercation with his father, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

During an argument, the father, upset over his son's demand, used a cricket bat to assault him, later banging his head against the wall repeatedly. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy was declared dead upon arrival on November 15.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B Jagalasar, noted long-standing tensions between the boy and his parents, citing disagreements over phone usage, school attendance, and social influences. However, the mobile phone dispute directly triggered the fatal incident. The father, now in police custody, faces charges as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024