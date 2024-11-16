Tragic Argument Over Mobile Phone Repair Leads to Teen's Death

A 14-year-old boy's plea to repair his broken mobile phone tragically escalated into a deadly altercation with his father, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

During an argument, the father, upset over his son's demand, used a cricket bat to assault him, later banging his head against the wall repeatedly. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy was declared dead upon arrival on November 15.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B Jagalasar, noted long-standing tensions between the boy and his parents, citing disagreements over phone usage, school attendance, and social influences. However, the mobile phone dispute directly triggered the fatal incident. The father, now in police custody, faces charges as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)