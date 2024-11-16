Internet Shutdown and Curfew Imposed Amidst Rising Tensions in Manipur

In response to escalating inter-ethnic violence, authorities in Manipur, a northeastern state of India, have suspended internet services and imposed an indefinite curfew. Tensions flared as protesters besieged politicians' homes and clashed over government grants and quotas.

Recently, the bodies of three individuals from the Meitei community were discovered in a river, believed to be linked to ongoing conflicts with the Kuki ethnic group. Since the conflict began in May last year, it has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced 60,000 people.

Security forces have been reinforced in the region to curb the violence that has led to the besieging of lawmakers' homes and destruction of property. The state remains tense as efforts continue to foster peace between the Meitei-controlled valley and Kuki-dominated hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)