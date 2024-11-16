Left Menu

Internet Shutdown and Curfew Imposed Amidst Rising Tensions in Manipur

Authorities in Manipur have suspended internet services and enforced a curfew as inter-ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities escalated, resulting in fatalities and property damage. The security presence has been increased, and officials promise strict measures to control the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:28 IST
Internet Shutdown and Curfew Imposed Amidst Rising Tensions in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating inter-ethnic violence, authorities in Manipur, a northeastern state of India, have suspended internet services and imposed an indefinite curfew. Tensions flared as protesters besieged politicians' homes and clashed over government grants and quotas.

Recently, the bodies of three individuals from the Meitei community were discovered in a river, believed to be linked to ongoing conflicts with the Kuki ethnic group. Since the conflict began in May last year, it has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced 60,000 people.

Security forces have been reinforced in the region to curb the violence that has led to the besieging of lawmakers' homes and destruction of property. The state remains tense as efforts continue to foster peace between the Meitei-controlled valley and Kuki-dominated hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024