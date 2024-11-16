Mystery Unfolds as Infant Abandoned in Mumbai

In a disturbing incident, an unidentified woman has been charged for abandoning a newborn child in Dahisar, located in north Mumbai, officials reported on Saturday.

The infant, found near Moreswar School in Ravalpada, is being cared for at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Efforts are underway by Dahisar police to track down the woman responsible. CCTV footage is being scrutinized to facilitate identification, a police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)