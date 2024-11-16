Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Infant Abandoned in Mumbai

A two-day-old infant was found abandoned near a school in Mumbai. Investigations are underway as police review CCTV footage to identify the woman responsible. The child, who is in stable condition, is currently receiving care at Shatabdi Hospital.

Updated: 16-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:04 IST

In a disturbing incident, an unidentified woman has been charged for abandoning a newborn child in Dahisar, located in north Mumbai, officials reported on Saturday.

The infant, found near Moreswar School in Ravalpada, is being cared for at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Efforts are underway by Dahisar police to track down the woman responsible. CCTV footage is being scrutinized to facilitate identification, a police official confirmed.

