Tragic Unraveling: Ethnic Violence Escalates in Manipur

Amidst escalating ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam district, six bodies, including three children, have been recovered and taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The victims, from the Meitei community, reportedly went missing on Monday from a relief camp.

Ethnic tension heightened following a gunfight between Kuki youths and security forces, leading to the deaths of 10 Kuki youths. Their bodies, initially at the SMCH, were later airlifted to Churachandpur after confrontations between police and aggrieved families demanding their release.

Authorities have ramped up security, deploying round-the-clock patrols in response to the ethnic violence, which has surged recently. With a lack of local resources for autopsies, bodies found in Imphal's Jiribam are being sent to SMCH, further complicating tensions in the region.

