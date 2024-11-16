Left Menu

Tragic Unraveling: Ethnic Violence Escalates in Manipur

In Manipur's Jiribam district, six bodies, including those of children, have been recovered amid ethnic violence. Tensions rose as families clashed with police over the handling of the deceased. The violence, involving the Meitei and Kuki communities, has prompted increased security measures as officials work to control the situation.

Amidst escalating ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam district, six bodies, including three children, have been recovered and taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The victims, from the Meitei community, reportedly went missing on Monday from a relief camp.

Ethnic tension heightened following a gunfight between Kuki youths and security forces, leading to the deaths of 10 Kuki youths. Their bodies, initially at the SMCH, were later airlifted to Churachandpur after confrontations between police and aggrieved families demanding their release.

Authorities have ramped up security, deploying round-the-clock patrols in response to the ethnic violence, which has surged recently. With a lack of local resources for autopsies, bodies found in Imphal's Jiribam are being sent to SMCH, further complicating tensions in the region.

