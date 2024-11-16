Chandigarh Land Allocation Sparks Controversy

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has taken a firm stand against the Centre's reported plan to allocate land in Chandigarh to Haryana for the construction of an Assembly building. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kang highlighted the historical roots of Chandigarh, emphasizing its establishment on land originally belonging to Punjabi-speaking villages.

The proposal to grant Haryana 10 acres in Chandigarh has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Punjab. Kang argued that this move undermines the sacrifices made by the Punjabi citizens when creating their capital and strays from longstanding commitments of the Union Government.

The Anandpur Sahib MP urged an immediate meeting with the Home Minister to discuss the issue further, hoping for a fair resolution that acknowledges the historical significance of Chandigarh. Punjab's ruling and opposition parties have unified in criticism, calling on the Union Government to reconsider the allocation.

