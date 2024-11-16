Manipur Protests Erupt Over Tragic River Discovery: Ministers' Homes Targeted
In Manipur, the discovery of three bodies in a river sparked violent protests. Protesters attacked homes of state ministers and MLAs, leading to indefinite curfews in five districts. Internet services were suspended, and the Coordinating Committee demanded military action and the repeal of AFSPA.
Violent protests erupted in Manipur following the recovery of three bodies from a river, resulting in targeted attacks on the homes of state ministers and MLAs. Curfews were imposed in five districts, reflecting escalating unrest.
Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protestors as havoc extended across Imphal. The administration suspended internet services, aiming to curb further violence.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded swift military action and the repeal of AFSPA, underscoring public frustration and unease amid the tragic revelations.
