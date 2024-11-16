Left Menu

Manipur Protests Erupt Over Tragic River Discovery: Ministers' Homes Targeted

In Manipur, the discovery of three bodies in a river sparked violent protests. Protesters attacked homes of state ministers and MLAs, leading to indefinite curfews in five districts. Internet services were suspended, and the Coordinating Committee demanded military action and the repeal of AFSPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Violent protests erupted in Manipur following the recovery of three bodies from a river, resulting in targeted attacks on the homes of state ministers and MLAs. Curfews were imposed in five districts, reflecting escalating unrest.

Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protestors as havoc extended across Imphal. The administration suspended internet services, aiming to curb further violence.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded swift military action and the repeal of AFSPA, underscoring public frustration and unease amid the tragic revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

