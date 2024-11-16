Left Menu

Mizo Student Body Advocates for Safety Amid Manipur Turmoil

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl urged the Indian government to prioritize the safety of Mizo students amidst violence in Manipur. The organization suggested moving Mizoram's educational quotas out of Manipur and called for protection efforts for both Mizo students and Meitei residents in Mizoram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:06 IST
Mizo Student Body Advocates for Safety Amid Manipur Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's foremost student organization, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Saturday appealed to the central government to enhance the safety and security of Mizo students in violence-stricken Manipur.

Concerned by the escalating tensions following the tragic deaths of 10 tribal individuals, the MZP recommended that the government temporarily transfer Mizoram's educational quotas from Manipur to ensure students' security until peace is restored.

The MZP further urged the local Lalduhoma administration to safeguard Meitei residents in Mizoram while also advocating for the well-being of Manipuris. They criticized the Center and Manipur government for delays in post-mortem procedures at Assam's Silchar Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024