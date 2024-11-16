Mizo Student Body Advocates for Safety Amid Manipur Turmoil

Mizoram's foremost student organization, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Saturday appealed to the central government to enhance the safety and security of Mizo students in violence-stricken Manipur.

Concerned by the escalating tensions following the tragic deaths of 10 tribal individuals, the MZP recommended that the government temporarily transfer Mizoram's educational quotas from Manipur to ensure students' security until peace is restored.

The MZP further urged the local Lalduhoma administration to safeguard Meitei residents in Mizoram while also advocating for the well-being of Manipuris. They criticized the Center and Manipur government for delays in post-mortem procedures at Assam's Silchar Medical College.

